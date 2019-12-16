Harry Maguire tells Greenwood how he can take next step at Man Utd Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Harry Maguire clearly likes what he sees in United's "special talent", with the summer recruit offering the youngster some sound advice.



The post Harry Maguire tells Greenwood how he can take next step at Man Utd appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this