Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sander Berge eyes West Ham transfer as Hammers look to beat Liverpool to deal

Daily Star Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Sander Berge eyes West Ham transfer as Hammers look to beat Liverpool to dealLiverpool look set to miss out on midfield starlet Sander Berge, with the player preferring a move to West Ham
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Goonerkeza1

Kraig RT @DailyStar_Sport: Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzClyK https:… 4 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzClyK https://t.co/evMlhaxor9 4 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Sander Berge eyes West Ham transfer as Hammers look to beat Liverpool to deal #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzTWXk https://t.co/5EqUIBTEhV 4 days ago

llJaxKll

Jack🌹 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzTWXk https:… 4 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzTWXk https://t.co/iwoQsZZuER 5 days ago

fbbsix

⚽️Super League Sander Berge eyes West Ham transfer as Hammers look to beat Liverpool to deal https://t.co/ogFZimBmeI 5 days ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Liverpool look set to miss out on midfield starlet Sander Berge, with the player preferring a move to West Ham https://t.co/YFJthe9y8N 5 days ago

WestHamNewsApp

West Ham News App Daily Star: Sander Berge eyes West Ham transfer as Hammers look to beat Liverpool to deal https://t.co/hmR6ZhbjV2… https://t.co/58aAZtYUIk 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.