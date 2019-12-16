Kraig RT @DailyStar_Sport: Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzClyK https:… 4 days ago

Daily Star Sport Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzClyK https://t.co/evMlhaxor9 4 days ago

Daily Star Sport Sander Berge eyes West Ham transfer as Hammers look to beat Liverpool to deal #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzTWXk https://t.co/5EqUIBTEhV 4 days ago

Jack🌹 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzTWXk https:… 4 days ago

Daily Star Sport Sander Berge is reportedly willing to snub Liverpool in favour of West Ham #WHUFC #LFC https://t.co/dJjiDzTWXk https://t.co/iwoQsZZuER 5 days ago

⚽️Super League Sander Berge eyes West Ham transfer as Hammers look to beat Liverpool to deal https://t.co/ogFZimBmeI 5 days ago

The Final Whistle Liverpool look set to miss out on midfield starlet Sander Berge, with the player preferring a move to West Ham https://t.co/YFJthe9y8N 5 days ago