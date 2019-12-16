Global  

Flamengo v Al Hilal: Jorge Jesus adamant Brazilians will prove they´re better than Liverpool

Monday, 16 December 2019
Flamengo begin their Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal in Tuesday’s semi-final, with coach Jorge Jesus convinced they will prove themselves to be a better team than tournament favourites Liverpool. Jesus – who coached Al Hilal until January this year – has overseen a wonderful few months for Flamengo since being appointed in June, […]

The post Flamengo v Al Hilal: Jorge Jesus adamant Brazilians will prove they´re better than Liverpool appeared first on Soccer News.
