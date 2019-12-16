'There are so many issues' - Arsenal given warning after Olympiacos Europa League draw Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Arsenal will tackle Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 32 in February but it might not be as plain sailing as many would have thought when the two teams were paired together Arsenal will tackle Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 32 in February but it might not be as plain sailing as many would have thought when the two teams were paired together 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lord Way 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 I feel sorry for Arteta he's got a massive job on his hands to rebuild Arsenal. The fanbase is toxic and there are… https://t.co/9x0xHrIbvL 2 days ago 90 Minutes Football News 'There are so many issues' - Arsenal given warning after Olympiacos Europa League draw - https://t.co/hzMFNLJlFX… https://t.co/iMkjJxYdbL 3 days ago AraziRiza ‘There are so many issues’ – Arsenal given warning after Olympiacos Europa League draw https://t.co/bDqeYZoNjI https://t.co/MCoBZpWfBm 4 days ago hxkzedu ‘There are so many issues’ – Arsenal given warning after Olympiacos Europa League draw https://t.co/wYt0qwZjt4 https://t.co/HVRDkOkANX 4 days ago sports o'clock ‘There are so many issues’ – Arsenal given warning after Olympiacos Europa League draw https://t.co/mnrMNNyI4J https://t.co/KYknmhEoQ2 4 days ago Pier @TroopzAFC @demi_AFC And if you were a top manager you’re gonna come to Arsenal as things are at the moment?? No ch… https://t.co/14L5kUP4YG 4 days ago James Sills @Seadbari @piersmorgan Fair enough, you would know more than me as an Arsenal fan! I guess there are many issues need addressing! 4 days ago arsenal lady RT @cdavison_afc: #AFC | I'm obviously interested to see who comes in if we don't opt to stick with Freddie, but I honestly don't think the… 4 days ago