Bears' Nagy denies rift exists with QB Trubisky

ESPN Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he has a great relationship with Mitch Trubisky after the quarterback questioned the game plan Sunday.
News video: Trubisky, Nagy Have A Lot To Play For Vs. Chiefs

Trubisky, Nagy Have A Lot To Play For Vs. Chiefs 01:44

 You better believe Matt Nagy will be fired up to match wits with his mentor and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports from Halas Hall.

