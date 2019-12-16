Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jason Whitlock: Defer your enthusiasm if you think Cowboys have flipped the script on miserable season

FOX Sports Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Jason Whitlock: Defer your enthusiasm if you think Cowboys have flipped the script on miserable seasonJason Whitlock reacts to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, claiming the win didn't 'flip the script' on Dallas' miserable season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Whitlock: This weekend is Dak's next big opportunity to grab the money & Jerry will be watching

Jason Whitlock: This weekend is Dak's next big opportunity to grab the money & Jerry will be watchingJason Whitlock talks about the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott and how owner Jerry Jones is handling Dak's contract situation.
FOX Sports

Jason Whitlock: Numbers do lie if they tell you Dak Prescott is a better quarterback than Carson Wentz

Jason Whitlock: Numbers do lie if they tell you Dak Prescott is a better quarterback than Carson WentzJason Whitlock talks about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and explain why Wentz is a better QB than...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.