Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer

CBS Sports Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Rockets and Spurs. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

I_News_N

News MiM Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line - 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... 15 hours ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer https://t.co/EjopZ5awQv https://t.co/qp1cWrpxBO 16 hours ago

updates_hou

Houston Rockets [CBS Sports] - Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer -… https://t.co/eWenzkYbkM 22 hours ago

updates_spurs

San Antonio Spurs [CBS Sports] - Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer -… https://t.co/lptPGCsu70 22 hours ago

HoopsHabit

HoopsHabit UPDATED with line adjustments for Rockets-Spurs, Heat-Grizzlies; player status changes for Chicago Raptors over Cl… https://t.co/IDr4qNvWDd 1 day ago

ATSstats

ATS STATS Opening Line: San Antonio Spurs (231.5) vs. Houston Rockets(-10) - Linemoves Since: (6) #NBA #GamblingTwitter Full… https://t.co/VW0OQEkuvk 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.