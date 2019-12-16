Global  

Protests spread to more campuses; PM warns against ‘vested interests’

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Jamia in Delhi and AMU resonated in campuses across the country on Monday. Protests were reported not just from premier institutions such as IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, Jadavpur University and Banaras Hindu University, but also from far-flung areas like Siliguri in north Bengal and Kochi in the south.
