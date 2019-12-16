Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy confident Leicester and Man City are out of Premier League title race Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Danny Murphy believes Liverpool have the Premier League title wrapped up after just 17 games. The Reds lead second-placed Leicester by 10 points and last season’s champions Man City by 14 points. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won 16 of their 17 Premier League matches so far to give fans realistic hope of ending their 30-year […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Storentez Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy confident Leicester and Man City are out of Premier League title race… https://t.co/Lnhj27Y9tZ 5 days ago Football News Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy confident Leicester and Man City are out of Premier League title race https://t.co/1uuY24FbcD 5 days ago SportsAlert New post: Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy confident Leicester and Man City are out of Premier League title race https://t.co/UWkAme0JdH 5 days ago sports o'clock Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy confident Leicester and Man City are out of Premier League title race… https://t.co/H0uFUTmEBc 5 days ago