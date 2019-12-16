Global  

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy confident Leicester and Man City are out of Premier League title race

talkSPORT Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Danny Murphy believes Liverpool have the Premier League title wrapped up after just 17 games. The Reds lead second-placed Leicester by 10 points and last season’s champions Man City by 14 points. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won 16 of their 17 Premier League matches so far to give fans realistic hope of ending their 30-year […]
