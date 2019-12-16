Global  

PDC World Championship: Gary Anderson through to round three

BBC Sport Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Fifth seed Gary Anderson loses only one leg against Brendan Dolan to reach the third round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.
UK: Fallon Sherrock Makes History As First Woman To Ever Win A Match At World Darts Championship - Withers LLP

Fallon Sherrock, 25, made history on Tuesday by beating Ted Evetts in the first round at the PDC World Championship.
PDC World Championship: Rob Cross beaten in first round

Rob Cross, the 2018 champion, loses to world number 41 Kim Huybrechts in the PDC World Championship first round.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

dartswap

Dart swap Is Gary Anderson finding form at the right time? https://t.co/f0fVec72W7 https://t.co/0JzEIG2JuQ 5 hours ago

allthingsdarts1

all things darts PREDICTION LEAGUE WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 3 (Monday Evening) (Best of 7 sets) Dave Chisnall v Jeffrey de Zw… https://t.co/DOwjJqurlH 8 hours ago

Pedro83_V

Peter Vaughan RT @SkySportsDarts: ASPINALL WINS IT! He's in to the fourth round and will play the winner of Gary Anderson vs Ryan Searle. Watch Day 🔟 o… 9 hours ago

GeronimoDarts

Geronimo RT @dartistik: Average number of darts per leg won in the World Championship so far: Michael van Gerwen - 14.73 Gary Anderson - 16.33 Gerw… 13 hours ago

SportSomerset

Somerset Sport Should be a cracker tomorrow - who's your money on? https://t.co/hy6P923bIR 13 hours ago

SkySportsDarts

Sky Sports Darts ASPINALL WINS IT! He's in to the fourth round and will play the winner of Gary Anderson vs Ryan Searle. Watch Day… https://t.co/y4KWAQLGMy 13 hours ago

Pedro83_V

Peter Vaughan RT @lovedarts501: Is Gary Anderson finding form at the right time?: Birthday boy Gary Anderson turns 49 on Sunday and with his third-round… 18 hours ago

CountyGazette

Somerset County Gaz The Wellington star is on another good run at Ally Pally... https://t.co/c7YHoIX7Dt 20 hours ago

