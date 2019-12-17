Marc Bergevin says Canadiens won't 'mortgage the future' just to make playoffs Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Marc Bergevin isn't looking for any short-term solutions for the Montreal Canadiens to make the playoffs. "I will not mortgage the future of this team just hoping to make the playoffs," the Canadiens' general manager said Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this