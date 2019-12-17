Skipper Priyam Garg seeks Prithvi Shaw's advice for U-19 World Cup

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Bengaluru: India's Under-19 captain Priyam Garg has revealed that he sought former skipper Prithvi Shaw's advice on planning and team bonding during his preparations to lead the side's world title defence from January 17 to February 9 in South Africa. Before the Under-19 World Cup, the India colts are scheduled to travel to South... 👓 View full article

