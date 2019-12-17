Global  

WATCH: Noel Acciari racks up 1st career hat trick in Panthers win over Senators

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Noel Acciari racks up his 1st career hat trick in the Florida Panthers win over the visiting Ottawa Senators.
News video: Noel Acciari collects first hat trick for Panthers

Noel Acciari collects first hat trick for Panthers 02:00

 Noel Acciari scores in the 1st period and adds two more in the 2nd, earning the first hat trick of his NHL career!

