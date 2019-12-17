Global  

Without Luka Doncic, Mavericks snap Bucks' 18-game winning streak

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
While Luka Doncic sat out with a sprained ankle, the Mavericks overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Bucks 120-116 in Milwaukee.
