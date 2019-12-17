Without Luka Doncic, Mavericks snap Bucks' 18-game winning streak Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

While Luka Doncic sat out with a sprained ankle, the Mavericks overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Bucks 120-116 in Milwaukee.

Tweets about this 🐴 RT @ESPNStatsInfo: The @dallasmavs snapped the Bucks' 18-game winning streak last night despite Luka Doncic's absence. According to @Elias… 16 minutes ago Sevi Guevara III I have to stress this out: THE MAVERICKS DEFEATED THE BUCKS WITHOUT THEIR STAR AND LEADING PLAYER LUKA DONCIC! https://t.co/vlj0d8Z5GG 5 hours ago Lukas Weese Last night, the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic snapped the 18 game winning streak of the Milwaukee Bucks. T… https://t.co/OICpzYYW19 8 hours ago Daily Guardian Without Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the biggest surprises in the 2019-2020 NBA season after… https://t.co/CXCOXTW0b3 9 hours ago MACHO‼️🥶 RT @BenStinar: The Mavericks WITHOUT Luka Doncic just ended the Bucks 18 game winning streak. 10 hours ago