Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark as Saints crush Colts 34-7

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning’s record of 539 career touchdown passes came in the third quarter, when Brees […]
 Coming into Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, Drew Brees was just three touchdown passes away from breaking Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL record.

