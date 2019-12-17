Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark as Saints crush Colts 34-7

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning’s record of 539 career touchdown passes came in the third quarter, when Brees […] 👓 View full article

