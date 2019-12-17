Global  

Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United

The Sport Review Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Ryan Giggs has revealed his delight at the way Mason Greenwood has been performing for Manchester United in recent weeks. The young striker came off the bench to score Manchester United’s equaliser as they sealed a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Greenwood has been impressing whenever […]

The post Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
