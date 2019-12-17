Global  

Alan Shearer identifies two areas where Chelsea FC need signings

The Sport Review Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Alan Shearer has identified two possible positions where Chelsea FC need to make new signings in the January transfer window. The Blues suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Premier League relegation candidates Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Dan Gosling netted an 84th-minute winner to help the Cherries end a five-game losing run in […]

The post Alan Shearer identifies two areas where Chelsea FC need signings appeared first on The Sport Review.
