Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25Kansas faces the challenge of holding onto its new No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll when it visits No. 18 Villanova this week
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 Like everyone else so far this turbulent season, Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in Top 25. by… https://t.co/SPBupKtqFx 3 hours ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 https://t.co/5agf0jQcIg https://t.co/q66sbKl9eh 7 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 | Fox News https://t.co/mNxMdd0tvE 7 hours ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #684e547e90f75ea6948de77e126b8a62 Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 https://t.co/vgmLBIL2j5 https://t… 8 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #684e547e90f75ea6948de77e126b8a62 Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 https://t.co/vgmLBIL2j5… https://t.co/lMHBFvNNnt 8 hours ago

AReneeAMcCoy

Renee A. McCoy Kansas faces test of holding onto No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 8 hours ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN Kansas Faces Test Of Holding Onto No. 1 Spot In AP Top 25 https://t.co/Knx5PSdwDM 8 hours ago

971theticketxyt

97.1 The Ticket Kansas Faces Test Of Holding Onto No. 1 Spot In AP Top 25 https://t.co/pJ9UgJZd47 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.