Celebs express solidarity with Jamia students

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
As videos from Sunday's violence inside Jamia Millia Islamia university were circulated widely on social media, several Bollywood celebrities condemned police violence inside the campus. Celebs like Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to raise their voices.
