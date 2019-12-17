Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Beal and the Wizards take on the Bulls

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with Chicago averaging 27.8 points per game
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_lodges_1989pai

Johnathan RT @BullNationCHI: Game Day! The Bulls invade the nation’s capital as they take on Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards. When: 6pm Cst.… 1 day ago

ChicagoSports

Chicago Tribune Sports Some Wizards fans left, confident that Bradley Beal’s jumper with a half-second left was a game-winner, only to tak… https://t.co/lRUbrndLMA 1 day ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA RT @Chip_Brierre: Everybody at Capital One Arena knew Bradley Beal was going to take the final shot, and he still got a decent look. Wizard… 2 days ago

Chip_Brierre

Chip Brierre Everybody at Capital One Arena knew Bradley Beal was going to take the final shot, and he still got a decent look.… https://t.co/jJjYnocuH3 2 days ago

Adam_Zielonka

Adam Zielonka Beal misses pretty badly on the Wizards' end, Bulls take it the other way and make moves to get Carter underneath.… https://t.co/q2NZHiQfSS 2 days ago

farheen_a_khan

✨BULLS✨ Bradley Beal game winner, pretty much. 98-96 Wizards with .5 seconds left. Bulls had a foul to give and didn’t take it. 2 days ago

FP__NBA

Fantasy Pipeline NBA 🏀 #LBB - Star: Bradley Beal. Beal and the Wizards take on the Bulls at home. LaVine will be on him at times. Whoever… https://t.co/RH0VdQzbNO 2 days ago

BullNationCHI

Bulls Nation Game Day! The Bulls invade the nation’s capital as they take on Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards. When: 6pm… https://t.co/Q8uPW8rTMG 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.