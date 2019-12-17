Global  

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs WI today

DNA Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
IND vs WI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today 's match, India vs West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, WI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, India vs West Indies Head to Head.
News video: West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series 03:16

 Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

Dream11Team13

Fantasy Cricket Thala🏏 India vs West Indies 2nd ODI #Dream11 #INDvWI https://t.co/VU4GwrAQWf 1 hour ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports #INDvsWI #WIvIND What's your Dream XI for today's India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match? More: https://t.co/iXdXCztSd1 2 hours ago

BabaCric

Baba Cric #INDvsWI #Dream11 #Fantasy #Cricket #Prediction #News IND vs WI (2nd ODI Match) https://t.co/ZcWrLYyA9N 2 hours ago

KumarSk955524

[email protected]!n [email protected] India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction… https://t.co/E5HLxIMwgo 3 hours ago

expertfreetips

Nekraj Bhartiya aka ExpertFreeTips India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Today Match, Toss&Dream11 Predictions,BBL 09 Cricket betting tips… https://t.co/mJmk7kbUkK 3 hours ago

FanDuniya

FanDuniya @imVkohli has a average of 139.0 in Visakhapatnam Stadium. Hope he will perform the same today. To find out more cl… https://t.co/zlZyaBRiiu 4 hours ago

urkude_shivam

Shivam Urkude Dream11 Hints IND vs WI India vs West Indies 2019 Playing 11, 2nd ODI, India vs West Indies – Cricket Prediction Ti… https://t.co/zCLH4DFyzS 4 hours ago

elegantknock

Elegantknock.com IND Vs WI My11circle | West Indies tour of India 2019 | 2nd ODI : Preview #indvswi #pant #viratkohli #rohit https://t.co/TDPXeGv28F 5 hours ago

