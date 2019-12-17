Global  

Everyone welcome? Gay football fans prepare for Qatar World Cup 2022

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
*Doha:* World Cup 2022 host Qatar has given the clearest indication yet that LGBT fans will be welcome, engaging with gay supporters as it hosts the Club World Cup -- despite criminalising homosexuality. Organisers of the 2022 soccer spectacle travelled to Britain in recent months to meet Liverpool fan clubs including the side's...
News video: 2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Qatar cultivates community players

2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Qatar cultivates community players 02:05

 Qatar eyes future for community football, stadiums and the technology it has built for the 2022 World Cup after it ends.

