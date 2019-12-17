ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot, Babar Azam breaks into top 10

*Dubai (UAE):* Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam breaks into the top ten in the International Cricket Council's latest released Test ranking on Monday. Kohli is currently sitting on the top of the ranking table with 928 points followed by Steven Smith of Australia and New ...

