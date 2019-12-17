Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot, Babar Azam breaks into top 10

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
*Dubai (UAE):* Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam breaks into the top ten in the International Cricket Council's latest released Test ranking on Monday.

Kohli is currently sitting on the top of the ranking table with 928 points followed by Steven Smith of Australia and New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India 02:05

 With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne moves to fifth as Virat Kohli remains top https://t.co/68sYyTodTF via… https://t.co/Y7li8Pc6ei 5 hours ago

SahiNews24

सही News24 ICC Test Player Rankings Update; Smith on top Virat Kohli on Second In Latest ICC Test Ranking 2019 | https://t.co/fnbFZVLnr5 21 hours ago

SahiNews24

सही News24 ICC Test Ranking Batsman | Virat Kohli Tops, Steve Smith climbs to third in latest ICC Test rankings, Cheteshwar https://t.co/9rHH3yN6dd 1 day ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings, Marnus Labuschagne Makes Big Gains https://t.co/cAbCOa6nkt https://t.co/EZsjkgrLps 1 day ago

lareechoote

faraz RT @_cricingif: ICYMI: Babar Azam became the second player after Virat Kohli to feature in the top 1️⃣0️⃣ charts in all three formats 🌟👏 H… 3 days ago

SuneelG88868332

Suneel Gupta RT @ICC: Virat Kohli back to No.1! David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Root make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Te… 3 days ago

sportsindi123

Sportsindi India captain Virat Kohli regained the top spot in the ICC test rankings after Australian Steve Smith. Kohli last w… https://t.co/eO7DW5UKPS 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.