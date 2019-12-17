Global  

El Clasico ´nothing out of the ordinary´ for first-timer Griezmann

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann claimed his first El Clasico will hold few surprises because the former Atletico Madrid star plans to draw on past derby experiences. LaLiga leaders Barca have the chance to open up a three-point advantage when second-placed Real Madrid arrive at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Ernesto Valverde will hope Griezmann continues his good scoring form […]

The post El Clasico ´nothing out of the ordinary´ for first-timer Griezmann appeared first on Soccer News.
