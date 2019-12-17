Big Bash League Standings

Global  

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Dec 17 (OPTA) - Standings of the Big Bash League on Tuesday P W L T Ded RR PTS Perth Scorchers 10 8 2 0 0 .154 16 Adelaide Strikers 10 7 3 0 0 .801 14 Melbourne Renegades 10 6 4 0 0 .297 12 Hobart Hurricanes 10 5 5 0 0 -.291 10 Sydney Sixers 10 4 6 0 0 .331 8 Sydney Thunder 10 4 6 0 0 -.039 8 Brisbane Heat 10 4 6 0 0 -.437 8 Melbourne Stars 10 2 8
Recent related news from verified sources

Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers defeat Perth Scorchers by eight wickets

Sydney [Australia], Dec 18 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by eight wickets on Wednesday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
Sify Also reported by •The Age

Bangladesh Premier League 'more fun' compared to Big Bash League: Russell

London [UK], Dec 11 (ANI): West Indies' Andre Russell termed Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 'more fun' compared to Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) as it is a...
Sify

