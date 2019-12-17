Global  

Nigel Travis EXCLUSIVE: Leyton Orient chairman confirms managerial search is ‘close’ to being completed

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis has said the League Two club are close to deciding who their next permanent manager will be. Ross Embleton was placed in interim charge of the team for the second time this season after Carl Fletcher was sacked as head coach after just 29 days in charge last month, having […]
