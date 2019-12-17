Liverpool are playing two games in two days, but Manchester United legend Mark Hughes once played twice in ONE day
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () Liverpool’s Club World Cup commitments mean they must play two games in two days on two different continents. But so what? That’s what Mark Hughes may wonder. The former striker once played for Wales and Bayern Munich on the SAME day. This was certainly one way to resolve the club vs country debate and all […]
Liverpool are preparing to play in two cup competitions on two continents in less than 24 hours. The club will field two teams in two days due to a pile-up in their fixtures. With Jurgen Klopp and his first-team squad in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, U23s boss Neil Critchley is set to manage the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
sports o'clock Liverpool are playing two games in two days, but Manchester United legend Mark Hughes once played twice in ONE day… https://t.co/w4vn2AnpPk 6 hours ago
Paul Attfield Klopp clearly sticking two fingers up at The FA for not allowing Liverpool to change their Carabao Cup game so havi… https://t.co/4kpnyG5gRK 8 hours ago