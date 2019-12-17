Global  

Liverpool are playing two games in two days, but Manchester United legend Mark Hughes once played twice in ONE day

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Liverpool’s Club World Cup commitments mean they must play two games in two days on two different continents. But so what? That’s what Mark Hughes may wonder. The former striker once played for Wales and Bayern Munich on the SAME day. This was certainly one way to resolve the club vs country debate and all […]
News video: Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours

Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours 01:51

 Liverpool are preparing to play in two cup competitions on two continents in less than 24 hours. The club will field two teams in two days due to a pile-up in their fixtures. With Jurgen Klopp and his first-team squad in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, U23s boss Neil Critchley is set to manage the...

SportsClock

sports o'clock Liverpool are playing two games in two days, but Manchester United legend Mark Hughes once played twice in ONE day… https://t.co/w4vn2AnpPk 6 hours ago

AttersPaul

Paul Attfield Klopp clearly sticking two fingers up at The FA for not allowing Liverpool to change their Carabao Cup game so havi… https://t.co/4kpnyG5gRK 8 hours ago

ghanndiel

ghanndie-behindda-m.i.c @TauMaserumule @MhlengiZungu06 @SuperSportTV @PhumlaniMsibi Liverpool playing three games in less than five days!!! 9 hours ago

ColBennettH4

Colin Bennett @georgiefulham I would have binned it off. It find it hard to believe that there was no solution that avoided Liver… https://t.co/DNlFaJrdly 13 hours ago

mkeryl

Predator 🌚 Me nrto Liverpool fan o but are they really playing two games in two days? 13 hours ago

FEdits92

𝔉𝔬𝔯𝔢𝔳𝔢𝔯 𝔈𝔡𝔦𝔱𝔰 92 @MtMepham @BFCWestwood @justravi They are playing Montreal tomorrow who are imo not as good as Villa! I do agree th… https://t.co/jqAjfPi0q3 13 hours ago

CameronTL6

Cameron TL Liverpool playing 2 games in 2 days has worked out very well for Villa and city. City are nailed on to draw them in the semis 14 hours ago

MrMattDonlan

Matt Donlan RT @alexjameshack: Liverpool playing twice in 24 hours, starting today. Here's the story of when Burnley played three games in four days. #… 15 hours ago

