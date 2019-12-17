Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Week 16 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen keep pace for Defensive Rookie of the Year

CBS Sports Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Josh Allen became the sixth rookie since 2010 with 10 plus sacks in a season
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rankings_nfl

NFL WEEKLY RANKING AND STATS Week 16 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen keep pace for Defensive Rookie of the Year https://t.co/agQUBp5j4B via @CBSSports 3 days ago

RookieWire

RookieWire Rookie Wire Power Rankings: Morant, Nunn maintain lead in Week 8 https://t.co/XeL3LzBbz3 3 days ago

JEdwarCBS

Josh Edwards NFL rookie power rankings: Josh Allen and Nick Bosa have been trading punches in a heavyweight bout all year. https://t.co/bINl2JXJoN 4 days ago

BetFastBTC

BetFast.com Week 16 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen keep pace for Defensive Rookie of the Year… https://t.co/LzBjcy8MJa 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.