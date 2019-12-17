Week 16 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen keep pace for Defensive Rookie of the Year Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Josh Allen became the sixth rookie since 2010 with 10 plus sacks in a season 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NFL WEEKLY RANKING AND STATS Week 16 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen keep pace for Defensive Rookie of the Year https://t.co/agQUBp5j4B via @CBSSports 3 days ago RookieWire Rookie Wire Power Rankings: Morant, Nunn maintain lead in Week 8 https://t.co/XeL3LzBbz3 3 days ago Josh Edwards NFL rookie power rankings: Josh Allen and Nick Bosa have been trading punches in a heavyweight bout all year. https://t.co/bINl2JXJoN 4 days ago BetFast.com Week 16 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen keep pace for Defensive Rookie of the Year… https://t.co/LzBjcy8MJa 4 days ago