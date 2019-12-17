Global  

Liverpool youth carry the torch in Carabao Cup quarters

ESPN Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
With Liverpool's senior squad at the Club World Cup, it'll be down to the youth to carry on in the Carabao Cup. That and more ahead of the quarters.
News video: Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph [Video]Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup. A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and..

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: talkSPORT commentary for Carabao Cup quarter-final as depleted Reds face huge task

Liverpool begin their hectic week with a Carabao Cup Quarter-Final tie against Aston Villa. Fresh from beating Watford on Saturday, Liverpool now face three...
talkSPORT

Villa overwhelm Liverpool's youngest-ever team in Carabao Cup

Aston Villa overwhelm Liverpool's youngest-ever starting line-up 5-0 at Villa Park to cruise into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
BBC News

