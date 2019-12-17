New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction, Royal Challengers Banglore's (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday assured the fans that the side will build a very strong outfit for the 2020 tournament.

You Might Like

Tweets about this maddy 👑❄️ @tatertownusa I'm going to build a whole team of super strong lizard ladies and NO ONE CAN STOP ME 21 hours ago Robin Cabral MA CFRE, MFIA "She advises taking the time to build strong relationships and to know what’s going on in people’s lives: Get to kn… https://t.co/qFN4WKJHeg 1 day ago Chris Jones RT @Minnick20: Good TEAM effort in the classroom this fall. Strong base to build off of going into the spring 🐻 #BearDown https://t.co/5mTs… 2 days ago Rizwan Asad We are going to build a strong team for IPL 2020: Virat Kohli assures RCB fans https://t.co/FlvzpY8hvj https://t.co/XXPmgK5v7w 2 days ago India Leaks We are going to build a strong team for IPL 2020: Kohli assures RCB fans https://t.co/DUg7grTtmN #CricketNews #Cricket 2 days ago Zachary Minnick Good TEAM effort in the classroom this fall. Strong base to build off of going into the spring 🐻 #BearDown https://t.co/5mTs6OIC1z 3 days ago Brainfade RCB RT @FirstpostSports: "We've had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are go… 3 days ago Firstpost Sports "We've had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are… https://t.co/inEUnQ1sbM 3 days ago