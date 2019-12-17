Messi-less Argentina to start WC qualifying against Ecuador Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 22 hours ago )

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — Argentina will host Ecuador to start its South American World Cup qualifying campaign in March, and without the suspended Lionel Messi. The draw on Tuesday at CONMEBOL put Bolivia in Argentina’s path in the second round of qualifying. Messi will be eligible to play that match after his red card in […] 👓 View full article

