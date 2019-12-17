Global  

Messi-less Argentina to start WC qualifying against Ecuador

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — Argentina will host Ecuador to start its South American World Cup qualifying campaign in March, and without the suspended Lionel Messi. The draw on Tuesday at CONMEBOL put Bolivia in Argentina’s path in the second round of qualifying. Messi will be eligible to play that match after his red card in […]
