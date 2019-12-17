Global  

Ranji Trophy: Andhra pacers put Delhi on back foot

Sify Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Andhra rode medium pacers K.V. Sasikanth's fifer followed by Paidikalva Vijaykumar's 3/47 to bundle out Delhi for 215 runs on the first day of a Ranji Trophy Round 2 contest at Ongole on Tuesday.
