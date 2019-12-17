Global  

“I Know What You Know” – Pep Guardiola on Mikel Arteta to Arsenal Situation (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he knows nothing new regarding his assistant Mikel Arteta moving back to the club he played for – Arsenal, to take over as manager. "He is an incredible person and a good manager" Pep Guardiola has the latest on Mikel Arteta's future as the Man City coach is linked […]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal 00:23

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to the news that his assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, is moving to Arsenal.

