Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam datesheet released

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2020 date sheet on Board's official portal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

post_asia

Post of Asia Board Exam 2020: CBSE releases date sheet of class 10, 12 exams https://t.co/eVm33Jckia https://t.co/wdiYAM28VM 4 hours ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10 and 12 examination dates announced. https://t.co/deY1hLcR4x 7 hours ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Commerce stream exam dates. Direct Link - https://t.co/L0X2pyPuF2 7 hours ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile #CBSEBoardExam2020: Class 10th & 12th date sheet released, check schedule here https://t.co/pdir4UnUzB 7 hours ago

GopalMisra11

Gopal Misra 1 RT @indiatvnews: CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Arts stream exam dates. Direct Link #CBSE #BoardExams https://t.co/tDR2r2adnK 7 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Arts stream exam dates. Direct Link #CBSE #BoardExams https://t.co/tDR2r2adnK 8 hours ago

__Snehu__

🇮🇳【ṨŇeђⱥ】🇮🇳 RT @indiatvnews: CBSE Class 12 Board Datesheet: Commerce stream exam dates. Direct Link #CBSE #BoardExams https://t.co/HS0bX83NJT 8 hours ago

sarkari_result

SarkariResult.Com #CBSE Board Time Table 2020 Released for Class 10th & 12th Exam #SarkariResult Click to DOwnload https://t.co/j0nhb5ojte 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.