Drew Brees sets new NFL touchdown passes record to beat Peyton Manning’s total, Tom Brady among those to congratulate him
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the record for most touchdown passes in NFL history to move ahead of Peyton Manning on Monday. Before the game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brees need three to take him beyond Manning’s total of 539. ⚜️540 ⚜️ Drew Brees has done it: the most TD passes in @NFL […]
Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record. Drew Brees recently made NFL history on Dec. 16 in the New Orleans Saints victory over the Indianapolis Colts. A five-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill in the third quarter marked the 40-year-old quarterback’s 540th career touchdown. ....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Province Sports Drew Brees sets NFL record for touchdown passes https://t.co/Im37sjxIQO https://t.co/NZ9CPTH66m 4 hours ago