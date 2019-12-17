Global  

Rugby: Hurricanes to announce new head coach

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Rugby: Hurricanes to announce new head coachThe Hurricanes will have a new head coach next season.John Plumtree is expected to step back from his role as head coach to join Ian Foster's All Blacks management team, leaving the Hurricanes scrambling to piece together alternate...
Mercer athletics holds press conference for new head football coach [Video]Mercer athletics holds press conference for new head football coach

Mercer athletics held a presser Friday to introduce new head football coach Drew Cronic. 

Mikel Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach [Video]Mikel Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach

Arsenal have announced the appointment of former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as their new head coach. The 37-year-old Spaniard, a former Gunners captain, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year..

Super Rugby: Hurricanes announce new head coach Jason Holland, former All Black Cory Jane returns as defensive coach

Super Rugby: Hurricanes announce new head coach Jason Holland, former All Black Cory Jane returns as defensive coachJason Holland has been promoted to Hurricanes head coach after John Plumtree's elevation to the All Blacks coaching team.Holland, who has been a successful and...
New Zealand Herald

The rugby evening headlines as All Blacks 'really confident' of snapping up Scarlets boss and famous Welsh club secure their future

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar is being pursued by the All Blacks to join up with new head coach Ian Foster and work on his staff
Wales Online

