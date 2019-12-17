Global  

Fallon Sherrock's cruel nickname explained ahead of PDC World Darts Championship debut

Daily Star Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Fallon Sherrock's cruel nickname explained ahead of PDC World Darts Championship debutFallon Sherrock is one of the brightest prospects in darts, already cementing herself on the international stage with a number of key wins. But depsite her talent, a cruel nickname from a past BDO stage 'Moonface' still cruelly follows her
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Darts player makes women's sporting history

Darts player makes women's sporting history 00:55

 Fallon Sherrock has made history at the World Darts Championship by beating Ted Evetts.

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts [Video]Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fallon Sherrock vs Ted Evetts: Milton Keynes darts player aims to make history in PDC World Championship

Fallon Sherrock vs Ted Evetts: Milton Keynes darts player aims to make history in PDC World ChampionshipThe game against Ted Evetts will mark Fallon Sherrock's debut at the PDC World Darts Championship
Cambridge News

Fallon Sherrock becomes 1st woman to win darts world championship match

Fallon Sherrock became the first female darts player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship on Tuesday.
CBC.ca


