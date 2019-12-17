Global  

WWE and AEW news: Roman Reigns favourite to win 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble, Samoa Joe set for babyface run

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
talkSPORT.com rounds up the latest news and rumours from the wrestling world… Roman Reigns favourite to win Men’s Royal Rumble It has been a memorable year for Reigns. The Big Dog returned to in-ring action in March after a five-month absence as he battled leukemia for a second time in his life. Since returning, he […]
