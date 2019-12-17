Global  

Liverpool name their youngest ever team vs Aston Villa in Carabao Cup clash as Rhian Brewster misses out with ankle injury

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 December 2019
Liverpool have named their youngster ever team for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Aston Villa, which is LIVE on talkSPORT. Harvey Elliott, 16, Tom Hill, 17, and Luis Longstaff, 18, start in Liverpool’s front three. Rhian Brewster, who would have been one of the Reds’ most experienced players with two first-team appearances, misses out […]
