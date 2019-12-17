Liverpool name their youngest ever team vs Aston Villa in Carabao Cup clash as Rhian Brewster misses out with ankle injury

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Liverpool have named their youngster ever team for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Aston Villa, which is LIVE on talkSPORT. Harvey Elliott, 16, Tom Hill, 17, and Luis Longstaff, 18, start in Liverpool’s front three. Rhian Brewster, who would have been one of the Reds’ most experienced players with two first-team appearances, misses out […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

21 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Pep Guardiola coy over Mikel Arteta's potential Arsenal move 00:55 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta will travel with the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Oxford despite holding talks over the vacant manager's role at Arsenal. Guardiola revealed in his pre-match press conference that Arteta had taken part in City's training session...