Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Neymar not leaving PSG

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
“Why would I want to leave PSG?,” Neymar told France Football. “Today I am Parisian, and I give 100 per cent. I will give everything on the pitch to win with PSG. I never wanted to hurt anyone, but in my mind, if you aren’t happy, you have to go.”  Judging by what Neymar has said […]

The post Neymar not leaving PSG appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nuelcarterh

emmanuel @Ezydboss @seenaFT Are we talking about their fashion or football here, cua if its football depay hasn't been on a… https://t.co/fUMQXyQJcF 2 hours ago

Hrafcb1

Achraf Neymar was in brazil 2010-2013. Then played 3 good seasons at barça, fucked off to psg where he hasn’t seen a good… https://t.co/BqOvYcQPRJ 13 hours ago

olawale_neymar

W.A.L.E RT @ImNatsJK: Me leaving twitter after finding out why Steph Curry was trending https://t.co/6uw2UkgwBQ 19 hours ago

imad_el_maoed

imad el maoed @BBCSport Fresh Gossip: Pep is not leaving City to PSG, because both Neymar & Mbappe are leaving the club. 2 days ago

Calidreamin213

Oscar @Mauro18i @The_High_Sparow Meanwhile M’Bappe does it big in the farmers league and suddenly he’s “world class” Ne… https://t.co/60zaXVPO4h 2 days ago

imad_el_maoed

imad el maoed @BBCSport Why he will go to PSG while Mbappé and Neymar are leaving 😅😂🤣😇 2 days ago

Sou1eyman

سليمان @heisenburger007 Both bums imo. Neymar leaving really cost us atleast 2 CLs. 2 days ago

kvvngmichaels

Georgio Lee 🇺🇸 Neymar messed up for leaving Barcelona sha. 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.