Flamengo 3 Al Hilal 1: Brilliant Bruno Henrique inspires Club World Cup turnaround for Libertadores

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Flamengo produced a second-half turnaround to reach the Club World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Al Hilal, keeping hopes of a meeting with Liverpool alive. The Copa Libertadores champions went into Tuesday’s clash in Doha as heavy favourites but were well below par in the first half, Salem Al Dawsari putting the Saudi Arabian side […]

News video: Club World Cup in Doha hit by storms

Club World Cup in Doha hit by storms 01:57

 Thunderstorms greeted Liverpool as they arrived in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, with around 7,000 fans expected to support Jurgen Klopp's side.

