Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Flamengo produced a second-half turnaround to reach the Club World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Al Hilal, keeping hopes of a meeting with Liverpool alive. The Copa Libertadores champions went into Tuesday’s clash in Doha as heavy favourites but were well below par in the first half, Salem Al Dawsari putting the Saudi Arabian side […]



The post Flamengo 3 Al Hilal 1: Brilliant Bruno Henrique inspires Club World Cup turnaround for Libertadores appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

