Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LaVar Arrington: Jason Garrett shouldn't get 'any credit' for Cowboys' win against Rams

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
LaVar Arrington: Jason Garrett shouldn't get 'any credit' for Cowboys' win against RamsDak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys players tribute Jason Garrett's pregame speech for inspiring them to crush the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley, LaVar Arrington and Geoff Schwartz discuss whether this is deserved praise, or if the coach is getting too much credit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach

Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach 01:30

 Cowboys fans were quick to celebrate the team's big win against the Rams, but still feel head coach Jason Garrett needs replaced.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJDREK84

D-REK LaVar Arrington: Jason Garrett shouldn’t get ‘any credit’ for Cowboys’ win against Rams (VIDEO) https://t.co/WWfV2DtzeG 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.