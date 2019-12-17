Global  

Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to win a match at World Darts Championship

Independent Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Sherrock becomes the first woman to record a victory at the PDC World Darts Championship
News video: Darts player makes women's sporting history

Darts player makes women's sporting history 00:55

 Fallon Sherrock has made history at the World Darts Championship by beating Ted Evetts.

