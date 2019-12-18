Global  

Pro Bowl rosters: Ravens tie NFL record with 12 selections

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Ravens have their eyes on bigger prizes, but they earned another distinction Tuesday when they had the most Pro Bowl selections of any NFL team.
News video: Baltimore Buzz: Lamar Jackson Gets Most Pro Bowl Votes

Baltimore Buzz: Lamar Jackson Gets Most Pro Bowl Votes 01:31

 Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the most Pro Bowl fan votes in the league.

