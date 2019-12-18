Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and linebacker Chandler Jones were selected as starters for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Tweets about this Sun City/SCW News Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, Budda Baker named 2020 Pro Bowl starters: Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker a… https://t.co/zeD9QNK0np 4 hours ago Twanna Anderson Awesone! Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones, Budda Baker selected to Pro Bowl https://t.co/hAKXLZHpzt 7 hours ago Our Turf Football RT @DaynaOG: The Arizona Cardinals players selected to the Pro Bowl: Chandler Jones Budda Baker Alternates: Kyler Murray Zane Gonzalez De… 8 hours ago Revenge of the Birds Budda Baker and Chandler Jones make 2020 Pro Bowl https://t.co/pOKTmS0djr https://t.co/YWYJAsiyUk 8 hours ago azcentral sports Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, Budda Baker named 2020 Pro Bowl starters https://t.co/zNfrQbaygc 8 hours ago DaynaOG The Arizona Cardinals players selected to the Pro Bowl: Chandler Jones Budda Baker Alternates: Kyler Murray Zane… https://t.co/ptR4F4Xz4O 8 hours ago azcentral Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, Budda Baker named 2020 Pro Bowl starters https://t.co/oR0hRQDKrA 8 hours ago Lee Patterson Budda Baker and Chandler Jones named to the Pro Bowl for the Arizona Cardinals. #ProBowl 8 hours ago