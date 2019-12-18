Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Irfan Pathan on anti-CAA protest: Not about particular faith, but whole student community

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
While the nation is condemning the brutal attack on students at Jamia Millia Islamia University by Delhi police during their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, only a couple of sportspersons have come out in support of the students. Ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan speaks to mid-day about how the issue is not about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #IrfanPathan On Anti-CAA Protest: Not About Particular Faith, But Whole Student Community Via. @Haritjoshi https://t.co/BkMc3N5Oi8 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.