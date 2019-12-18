Global  

Iowa great, Hall of Fame coach Fry dies at 90

ESPN Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Hayden Fry, the Hall of Fame college football coach who won 143 games at Iowa, died Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 90.
