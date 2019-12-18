Global  

As Anthony Davis sits with sprained ankle, Lakers' 7-game winning streak snapped by Pacers

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
With Anthony Davis sitting due to a sprained ankle, the Lakers saw their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Pacers.
LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Sprained ankle keeps Davis out of Lakers-Pacers game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Anthony Davis sat out Tuesday night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers. Less than an hour...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

Lakers' 14-game road winning streak snapped by Pacers, as Anthony Davis sits out with ankle injury

Indiana escaped with a 105-102 victory after Rondo's potential game-tying 3 rimmed out in the closing seconds
CBS Sports

HRnewsAgency

Horn Afrik News Agency for Human Rights RT @politicalHEDGE: As Anthony Davis sits with sprained ankle, Lakers’ 7-game winning streak snapped by Pacers https://t.co/hgz4T1yR8R #Spo… 3 days ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE As Anthony Davis sits with sprained ankle, Lakers’ 7-game winning streak snapped by Pacers https://t.co/hgz4T1yR8R #Sports 3 days ago

Paisaje_Ocio

Imágenes y paisajes As Anthony Davis sits with sprained ankle, Lakers' 7-game winning streak snapped by Pacers https://t.co/f1BdxfljzB… https://t.co/m9Ead6t3Eq 5 days ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Lakers’ 14-game road winning streak snapped by Pacers, as Anthony Davis sits out with ankle injury https://t.co/YbQXrOU366 1 week ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines As Anthony Davis sits with sprained ankle, Lakers' 7-game winning streak snapped by Pacers https://t.co/tHV4CsMT8S https://t.co/JCaoXpQsSs 1 week ago

SportsRocks25

Sports Rocks Lakers' 14-game road winning streak snapped by Pacers, as Anthony Davis sits out with ankle injury https://t.co/qhBtsX8nUc 1 week ago

CVSportsNewsNe1

CV Sports News Network Lakers’ 14-game road winning streak snapped by Pacers, as Anthony Davis sits out with ankle injury… https://t.co/U6f8Aa5x9J 1 week ago

PeopleSports33

People Sports Lakers' 14-game road winning streak snapped by Pacers, as Anthony Davis sits out with ankle injury https://t.co/zV8iRmj7v0 1 week ago

