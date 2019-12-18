Global  

Budget: Govt may cut personal income tax rates

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The government is likely to trim personal income tax rates and cut the tax on long-term capital gains from equity investments in its next budget to spur economic growth, government officials have said. "We are discussing tinkering with ... income tax rates so that more money is put in the people's hands," a senior government official said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Budget: Economists urge GST, income tax changes to push growth

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Leading economists who met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a pre-Budget 2020-21 consultation meeting here on Friday suggested...
Sify

Indian budget likely to cut tax rates for individual taxpayers, sources say

The government is likely to trim personal income tax rates and cut the tax on long-term capital gains from equity investments in its next budget, in a bid to...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndiaTimes

