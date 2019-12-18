Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov remains the first and only player to pull off the goal in an NHL game, scoring two this season.

You Might Like

Tweets about this CV Sports News Network Hurricanes’ Svechnikov wows fans with 2nd lacrosse-style goal of season https://t.co/r0d5UPivwd Sports·Video Caro… https://t.co/dce2utNMH7 4 hours ago VIPortal INC Hurricanes’ Svechnikov wows fans with 2nd lacrosse-style goal of season https://t.co/lEGGg9r7kB https://t.co/2wv56H6ECA 5 hours ago sportcentar.info Hurricanes’ Svechnikov wows fans with 2nd lacrosse-style goal of season https://t.co/tKKNDffF0h 8 hours ago MLB &NHL News Now Hurricanes' Svechnikov wows fans with 2nd lacrosse-style goal of season - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/fq2aiPj50N 8 hours ago Mehedi Hasan Hurricanes’ Svechnikov wows fans with 2nd lacrosse-style goal of season https://t.co/l3EqqxE5z5 https://t.co/YGHGjQ0w3M 8 hours ago